Mpumalanga’s MEC bail application adjourned following a bomb scare

Johannesburg- ANC supporters gathered outside the Nelspruit Magestrate court on Wednesday demanding that Mandla Msibi be reinstated.

The ANC fired Msibi as MEC after he made his first court appearance yesterday as part of the party’s rules.

Msibi appeared in court today following his murder and attempted murder charges that took place in August.

Msibi’s bail application has been adjourned following a bomb scare.

Supporters are threatening to boycott the elections if he is not reinstated as the MEC.

Sunday World

Author



Anelisa Sibanda