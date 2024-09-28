Mthandeni ’SK’ Manqele snubs Umbuso Wamaciko Maskandi Festival

BY ZAMA NTEYI

Maskandi artist, Mthandeni “SK” Manqele’s new song Gucci has taken social media by storm.

The song was released on Thursday, 26 September and today, Saturday, 28 September 2024, it s already approaching 1 million views at 688,000.

It is so big that social media users, including fellow artists and high profiled people, declared it the song of the year.

“This song has exceeded my expectation. I knew it would be big but I never expected it to be at this level. On it I featured Thandeka ‘MaWhoo’ Ngema because I wanted to penetrate the Amapiano genre. MaWhoo is a big artist but she’s never done a maskandi song. So I featured her to show people that maskandi music is accommodative and diverse,” said SK.

SK is famous for hit songs. Last year, he released iParis, on which he featured Lwah Ndlunkulu, and it dominated the airwaves.

“Lwah Ndlunkulu is a great artist and I know people want to know why I didn’t bring her back for this song. Well, I could have worked with her but there was too much fighting when I worked with her. Initially we had a good relationship but when the song started trending, her boss, Big Zulu became jealous. He started fabricating stories about me, saying I never paid Lwah. I didn’t entertain those rumours because I knew it was not about the payment but to kill the song,” said SK.

He said that Big Zulu undermined him. “I guess he didn’t think the song was going to be big. You will not believe that I’ve performed it live with Lwah only once. We don’t even have a music video because there were always stories,” explained SK.

SK is scheduled to perform his new hit at UMbuso Wamaciko Maskandi Festival, currently on at the Durban Workshop.

“I saw my name in the lineup but I will not be performing there. I can confirm that I was contacted by the event organisers and I told them that I will not be attending their event. I made a decision to stay away from Durban gigs because I always get attacked. I know that the intention of these attacks is to tarnish my name so that I look bad. So I was also surprised to see my name in the line up,” he said.

Lwah Ndlunkulu and Big Zulu were called for their comment but their phones rang unanswered.

The spokesperson for Umbuso Wamaciko, Gezani Dludla, also did not answer his phone.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content