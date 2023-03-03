Mthethwa to honour iconic photojournalist Peter Magubane

Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa will be celebrating the life and work of an international icon best known for his journalistic and photographic work, Dr Peter Magubane.

Magubane worked under the repressive apartheid government and covered the 1976 June 16 student uprisings. This earned him worldwide acclaim and he became Nelson Mandela’s official photographer after his release in 1990.

He will be honoured on Friday 10 March at Freedom Park, Heritage Site and Museum in Pretoria.

Masechaba Khumalo, spokesperson to the minister of Arts and Culture said Magubane stopped covering news at the dawn of the new democracy and concentrated on exhibitions and publishing work from his extensive archive done over a long and distinguished career as South Africa’s foremost photojournalist.

“Previous recipients of this VTALLRS Ministerial honour include Professor Pitika Ntuli, Dr James Matthews and most recently, the late Dr Latozi ‘Madosini’ Mphahleni.

“The VTALLRS is an initiative of the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture and serves to honour such living legends who have played a pivotal role in society and have made a significant contribution towards the arts and culture sector,” said Khumalo.

We wish award-winning photo-journalist & living-legend Dr. Peter Magubane a happy birthday. We thank you for your invaluable contribution. pic.twitter.com/Jy7oFFlCBX — Min. Nathi Mthethwa (@NathiMthethwaSA) January 18, 2017

