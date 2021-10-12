REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
Multichoice announces the return of Big Brother Mzansi

By Mbalenhle Zuma
Big Bother Mzansi previous winners

Johannesburg- Social media went crazy on Monday after rumours of Big Brother Mzansi making its return to South Africa.

The much-anticipated show will make its return for season 5.

Irvin Pooe, a PR and Publicity Specialist at Mnet, has confirmed the return of the reality show.

“Just in time to heat up summer!! MultiChoice Group and Banijay are pleased to announce that the much-loved Big Brother Mzansi will be making its highly anticipated return to your screens soon,” a statement from Mnet read.

The Big Brother Mzansi show promises to be as exciting, entertaining, and action-packed as ever.

Big Brother Mzansi is one of 69 adaptations of the Big Brother format worldwide and this year marks 20 years since the first-ever Big Brother South Africa.

Tweeps have reacted to the return of the reality show.

For The Latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here. 

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

