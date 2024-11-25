Murder rates of women, children continue to be on the rise

A total of 6,545 people were killed in South Africa between July and September this year as the country’s murder rate decreased by 5.8% compared to the same period last year.

A total of 69,45 people were murdered between July and September last year.

With a recording of 6,545 people killed between July and September this year, that is an average of 72 people killed in a day in South Africa.

This murder rate, for the second quarter crime statistics for the 2024-2025 financial year, was revealed by police minister Senzo Mchunu during a media briefing on Monday at Gauteng police’s provincial headquarters in Parktown, Johannesburg.

The crime statistics focused on the reporting period of July to September this year.

Of the 6,545 people killed during the reporting period of July to September this year, 957 are women. This is an increase of 8.6% compared to the same period last year when 881 women were killed

Of the 6,545 people killed between July and September this year, 315 are children. This is an increase of 7.5% compared to the same period last year when 293 children were killed.

Misunderstandings contributed to murders

Mchunu said arguments, misunderstandings, road rage and/or provocation contributed to the highest number of murders during the reporting period.

He said the aforementioned factors contributed to 1,069 murders in the reporting period.

On attempted murder, the country recorded 7061 incidents between July and September this year, an increase of 2.2% compared to the same period last year. Between July and September last year, recorded 6911 attempted murder incidents.

Of the 7,061 attempted murder incidents, 1,567 are women. This is an increase of the 1,514 women who were victims of attempted murder between July and September last year. This is a 3.5% increase

Of the 7,061 attempted murder incidents, 490 are children. This is an increase of the 361 children who were victims of attempted murder between July and September last year. This is a 35.7% increase.

On assault with grievous bodily harm (GBH), the country recorded a 1% year-on-year increase to 42,721 incidents from 42,297 incidents recorded during the same period last year.

Mchunu said of the 42,721 incidents of assault GBH, 14,366 of the victims were women. This is a decrease of the 14,401 incidents (0.2% decrease) recorded last year between July and September.

He said of the 42,721 incidents of assault GBH, 1,944 were children. This is an increase of the 1,820 incidents (6.8% increase) recorded last year between July and September.

Meanwhile, sexual offences and rape recorded a decline when compared with the same period last year.

Mchunu said the country recorded 12,765 sexual offences between July and September this year, a 2.5% decline from the 13090 sexual offences recorded between July and September last year.

He said 10,191 rape incidents were recorded between July and September this year, a 3.1% decrease from the 10,590 rape incidents recorded between the same period last year.

Mchunu said the crimes of murder, sexual offences, robbery with aggravating circumstances, rape, and robbery at residential premises and non-residential premises all recorded decreases in the reporting period compared to the same period last year.

“Despite these gains, the persistence of high crime rates underscores the urgency of doubling our efforts in law enforcement, prevention, and community involvement,” said Mchunu.

