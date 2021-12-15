Muvhango cast and crew to receive their Covid-19 jabs following ultimatum

Johannesburg – The cast and crew of South African soap opera, SABC 2’s Muvhango will receive their covid-19 jabs.

This is after they were given an ultimatum by the soapie creator Duma Ndlovu to vaccinate or lose their contracts.

About 200 members, including the cast, production personnel, and directors will be at the site joined by the Minister of Health Dr. Joe Phaahla, Gauteng MEC for Sport, Art, Culture, and Recreation Mbali Hlope, and the MEC for Health Dr. Nomathemba Mokgethi to receive jabs at the SABC offices in Auckland Park.

“The more vaccinated people, the more this will boost the country’s economy, especially the creative and sports economies opening up for bigger sporting events, concerts, and music festivals,” Muvhango stated in a statement.

“Safety and necessary health procedures remain the top priority as the show continues to shoot with added Covid-19 security onset,” said Muvhango Publicist Thanduxolo Jindela.

Last moth, Sunday World reported that Ndlovu threw down the gauntlet to actors and technical staff during a meeting to discuss austerity measures to curb company costs in the new financial season and to minimise the spread of Covid-19.

