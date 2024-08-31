‘My dad left me nothing’ – Buthelezi’s daughter as thieves target her

The elder daughter of the late IFP founder Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi has lamented how she had to leave her home fleeing brazen thugs. She suspects that the thugs are under the impression that her late father left her a fortune.

Princess Phumzile Buthelezi, 71, says criminals broke into her house in Ulundi, KwaZulu-Natal, on numerous occasions. She says the criminals think that she inherited millions from her father’s estate.

Thugs broke into house numerous times

“I had to escape and stay at a local lodge because these people are serious. I don’t know who they are and what they want. But my father left me no millions. I’m as poor as everyone else,” she said.

Phumzile further went on a tirade, saying the robbers had made her home a safe haven. She said what really got to her was when the robbers made the forcefully entry through the roof.

“Unfortunately, I was not in the house. But they took everything. They even cut the sofas and made a mess. I think they thought there was huge sums of money stashed inside,” she explained.

Buthelezi’s last will kept secret

The late Mangosuthu Buthelezi’s last will was expected to be read out publicly. Just like it was the case with former President Nelson Mandela.

However, socio-political analyst Professor Musa Xulu told Sunday World that this was never done. He said hostile relations within the KwaPhindangene homestead made it difficult to publicly reveal his estate.

“There are internal disputes at family level, which makes it difficult to open issues out. Apparently there has been physical attacks on Princess Phumzile, uMntwana’s eldest daughter,” he said.

He also noted that it is always difficult to equate Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi with Nelson Mandela.

“The two had political orientation which was as far from each other as the east is from the west. Personally, I doubt if it will ever be read in public. Apparently, there are also issues embedded there in the will. [These are] about the future and leadership of the IFP,” said Xulu.

