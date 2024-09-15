News

Mystery surrounds death of South African woman in Israeli prison

By Sunday World
Lerato: Mystery surrounds death of South African woman in Israeli prison

The daughter of a former anti-apartheid activist has reportedly died in an Israeli prison
after she was allegedly subjected to “gruesome cruelty” by the authorities.

Details about the incident are thin owing to the non-existence of a South African embassy in the war-torn country.

Lerato Lekganyane, from the family of the late Tlhaki Lekganyane, a former Azapo and PAC struggle stalwart in Tembisa, Gauteng, was arrested in Israel.


To read this story in full, buy a copy of today’s Sunday World or subscribe to the paper’s e-edition by clicking on the link below.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Fundudzi-Media/Sunday-World/Newspaper

 Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Categories

The company

Tel: +27 11 268 6300

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our terms & conditions and privacy policy.