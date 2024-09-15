Mystery surrounds death of South African woman in Israeli prison

The daughter of a former anti-apartheid activist has reportedly died in an Israeli prison

after she was allegedly subjected to “gruesome cruelty” by the authorities.

Details about the incident are thin owing to the non-existence of a South African embassy in the war-torn country.

Lerato Lekganyane, from the family of the late Tlhaki Lekganyane, a former Azapo and PAC struggle stalwart in Tembisa, Gauteng, was arrested in Israel.

To read this story in full, buy a copy of today’s Sunday World or subscribe to the paper’s e-edition by clicking on the link below.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Fundudzi-Media/Sunday-World/Newspaper

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content