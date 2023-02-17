N1 highway tank explosion finally brought under control

A person was injured following an explosion on the N1 highway between William Nicol Drive and Malibongwe Drive in Johannesburg on Friday.

It was initially reported that the explosion was caused by a tanker, but it later emerged that it was actually a bakkie which was pulling a 1000L tank that was involved in an accident with another vehicle, resulting in the tank catching fire, according to emergency services.

The fire has since been extinguished but the highway remains closed. Only one person escaped with moderate injuries.

Kyle van Reenen, spokesperson for Emer-G-Med, said just before midday on Friday its crew joined multiple emergency service agencies who responded to the scene of the collision.

The vehicle in question was a Mahindra bakkie that was pulling a trailer containing a small tanker filled with petrol.

“One [person] was treated for moderate injuries and taken by an Emer-G-Med ambulance to a nearby hospital for further care,” said Van Reenen.

