N14 East accident claims three lives

A horrific accident on the N14 between Krugersdorp and Diepsloot on the west of Joburg claimed three lives on Thursday morning.

Gauteng Traffic Police Spokesperson Sello Maremane said a vehicle carrying what is believed to be an unroadworthy overloaded trailer, lost control and overturned in the R511 offramp, resulting in a collision with a bakkie.

He said three people died, while several others sustained serious injuries and were airlifted to the hospital.

Earlier this month, then Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula launched the 2022 festive season road safety campaign at the Heidelberg weighbridge in Gauteng, which aims to prioritise and promote road safety on the roads during the holidays.

One of its main objectives is to maintain law and order on the roads to prevent negligent and reckless driving that could result in crashes and fatalities.

Drivers are advised to use alternative routes as the road is currently blocked.

