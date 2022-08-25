National Lotteries Commission COO Letwaba resigns

The National Lotteries Commission (NLC) Chief Operations Officer, Phillemon Letwaba, has resigned with immediate effect.

This was confirmed by the head of communications at NLC Ndivhuho Mafela on Thursday morning.

According to Mafela, Letwaba expressed his wish to resign from the NLC and the matter is still under the consideration of the board and the Acting Commissioner.

In October last year, Letwaba was placed on suspension in the wake of a Special Investigations Unit (SIU) investigation into allegations of money laundering and abuse of power against him to enrich himself or his family.

In March 2022, he returned to work after he was cleared following an internal hearing.

Mafela said further updates on the matter would be given once a decision has been made.

