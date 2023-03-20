National Shutdown in Pictures:

EFF-led marches are currently under way across the country to protest against rolling blackouts and the immediate resignation of President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Spotted among hundreds of party supporters who gathered at Church Square in Pretoria ahead of the march to the Union Buildings was EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi and former ANC heavyweight and Ramaphosa’s critic Carl Niehaus.

