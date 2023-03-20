Subscriptions

National Shutdown in Pictures:

By Sbu
Opponents of President Cyril Ramaphosa including former ANC heavyweight Carl Niehaus led hundreds of people to the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Monday. / ATM

EFF-led marches are currently under way across the country to protest against rolling blackouts and the immediate resignation of President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Spotted among hundreds of party supporters who gathered at Church Square in Pretoria ahead of the march to the Union Buildings was EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi and former ANC heavyweight and Ramaphosa’s critic Carl Niehaus.

