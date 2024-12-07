Ndabeni–Abrahams monitors spaza shop registration

The Minister of Small Business Development was expected to visit eThekwini on Friday to assess spaza shop compliance.

President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams the district development model (DDM) champion for this KZN region.

Her work is to ensure all spheres of government worked together well on the project.

This as the 21 days deadline for the registration of spaza shops that was announced by Ramaphosa looms.

The deadline for spaza shop registration looms

On 15 November 2024, President Ramaphosa called on all spaza shops and food-handling facilities to register with their respective municipalities.

He said this was one of the measures to address the foodborne illnesses that have claimed the lives of children across the country.

Nearly 200 000 spaza shops have been inspected and more than 1 000 closed down.

Minister in charge to ensure government works efficiently

The DDM troubleshoots problems to allow all spheres of government – local, provincial and national – to work together effectively.

DDM champions provide oversight and strategic guidance to to streamline the work of the three spheres of government on the project.

“The visit aims to provide the necessary support to the ongoing work of the eThekwini municipality and to monitor the progress that has been made so far,” the ministry said.

SAnews.gov.za

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content