Nehawu KZN structures want to drop ANC in favour of MK Party

KwaZulu-Natal’s Umlazi district has become the launchpad for a lobby by public servants belonging to trade union National Education, Health, and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) to dump the ANC in favour of former President Jacob Zuma’s MK Party.

Nehawu structures in the area, boasting over 20 Nehawu branches and representing up to 15 000 members, were set to meet this weekend to finalise a petition on the proposal and present it to the union’s upcoming ordinary meeting on September 12.

