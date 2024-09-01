News

Nehawu KZN structures want to drop ANC in favour of MK Party

By Sandile Motha
uMkhonto weSizwe party president Jacob Zuma
uMkhonto weSizwe party president Jacob Zuma walking into the Pietermaritzburg high court on Thursday for the arms deal corruption and fraud trial that was postponed to September. PHOTO/ MKP

KwaZulu-Natal’s Umlazi district has become the launchpad for a lobby by public servants belonging to trade union National Education, Health, and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) to dump the ANC in favour of former President Jacob Zuma’s MK Party.

Nehawu structures in the area, boasting over 20 Nehawu branches and representing up to 15 000 members, were set to meet this weekend to finalise a petition on the proposal and present it to the union’s upcoming ordinary meeting on September 12.

To read this story in full, buy a copy of today’s Sunday World or subscribe to the paper’s e-edition by clicking on the link below.


https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Fundudzi-Media/Sunday-World/Newspaper

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Categories

The company

Tel: +27 11 268 6300

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our terms & conditions and privacy policy.