Nehawu not fazed by Gauteng health ‘no work no pay’ threat

The National Education, Health, and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) members are still forging ahead with their protest, despite the Gauteng department of health’s warning to implement a “no work no pay” policy.

The Gauteng department of health obtained an interdict from the Johannesburg Labour Court on Wednesday night against Nehawu, to stop their members from obstructing the rendering of health services to patients.

“Employees are called to return to work with immediate effect, as failure to report to work will result in the No work No pay policy being applied,” read the statement.

“The department can now assure that its employees will be working in a safe and intimidation-free environment after engagements with the law enforcements agencies.

“The court order, among others, has instructed the South African Police Services to take all steps necessary to give effect to the interim order, including the removal and expulsion of any person from properties and premises of GDoH.”

The department has since called on employees to desist from obstructing the rendering of health services to patients in need and damaging of property.

It has since been reported that Nehawu is going to contest the court interdict.

