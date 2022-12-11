Net tightens on Koko’s German co-conspirators in Eskom looting

The net is closing in on the eight Germans who are alleged to have colluded with former Eskom CEO Matshela Koko to loot the power utility, which has become the biggest risk to the country’s economy due to the constant breakdown of power plants across the country.

German authorities confirmed to Sunday World this week that cooperation between the two countries was continuing to bring former employees of Swiss engineering company Asea Brown Boveri (ABB) to book for allegedly bribing Eskom executives to win lucrative tenders.

