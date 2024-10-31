Netizens up in arms over Ukhozi FM Song of the Year award

UKhozi FM listeners have sent a stern warning to the radio station’s management.

The warning follows the radio station’s pre-statement about Ingoma Ehlukanisa Unyaka (Song of the Year).

The radio station posted the statement on its social media account.

“Ungaphuthelwa kusasa mhla zingu 31 kuMfumfu 2024. Umphathi steshi, uSbongi Ngcobo kanye no marketing manager, uLwazi Mthabela, bazokwethula bukhoma isimemezelo mayelana nomkhankaso weNgoma Ehlukanisa Unyaka ka 2024. Lalela iWoza Nabangani Bakho ngo-17:15.”

Loosely translated as: “The station manager, Sbongi Ngcobo, and marketing manager, Lwazi Mthabela, will be making an announcement regarding the Song of the Year 2024 campaign. The announcement will be made on the Woza Nabangani Bakho show at 5.15pm.”

The announcement infuriated the listeners, who accused the broadcaster of vote-rigging and favouritism.

They even suggested that since the winner is already “known,” Maskandi artists should not be allowed to compete.

Call for alternative voting methods

UKhozi FM received a large number of responses.

Bhekuzulu Gumbi wrote: “Hey Ukhozi FM, I love the Song of the Year award. To make it even more inclusive and transparent, consider offering alternative voting methods like online and social media platforms.

“This will allow more listeners to participate and ensure the winner truly represents the people’s choice.

“Maintaining transparency will also uphold the dignity of Ukhozi FM. Let’s make the voting process accessible and fair for all.”

Skhindi Mlabetheki posted: “But your favourite artist will only release his album on 15 November. Won’t it be too late for him to enter the competition, or you’re going to give him special treatment because we know you are rotten to the core?”

Sokisi wrote: “You’re crooks, and we will not entertain Ingoma Ehlukanisa Unyaka madness. We used to love and respect this competition, but you spoilt it; it lost its value.

“We used to listen to UKhozi FM, but you made it about Khuzani. You made us fools and forced us to listen to Khuzani’s music even when we didn’t want to. We are not stupid.”

Originally a distinguished contest, Song of the Year has caused division among listeners and turned into a forum for squabbling and insulting one another.

