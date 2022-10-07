New Gauteng premier Lesufi’s cabinet to prioritise townships

Newly elected Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi revealed his new revamped cabinet on Friday afternoon in the hope that a better functioning province will be achieved.

Lesufi, who was a key changemaker as MEC for education, said there will be a stand-alone Gauteng department of cooperative governance and traditional affairs and e-goverment.

There will also be additional elements to the department of health and transport. Lesufi said the health department will now be incorporated with wellness, while logistics will be added to the department of transport.

Elaborating on the changes, Lesufi said poor wellness within the province clouds the progress, noting that the newly elected MEC would need to prioritise wellness. According to Lesufi, logistics plays a huge role in the department of transport.

“No one should say they do not have medication because someone forgot or could not deliver the medication,” said Lesufi.

Although he is not changing the Gauteng blueprint, he said his main focus would be on boosting townships with a budget estimated at more than R150-million. “The budget priorities are going to townships, hostels, and informal settlements.”

Lesufi’s cabinet consists of six female and four male MECs, three of whom are new to their portfolios. They are as follows:

MEC for health and wellness: former MEC for treasury Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko. Her mandate is to elevate wellness in the province.

MEC for economic development and tourism: former MEC for infrastructure development Tasneem Motara.

MEC for community safety and security Faith Mazibuko. Lesufi said her mandate will concentrate largely on the high crime rate, including kidnappings.

MEC for transport and logistics: Kedibone Diale has been entrusted with the mandate of scrapping e-tolls. “Her mandate is clear, to scrap e-tolls,” said Lesufi.

And the person who will occupy Lesufi’s previous position as education MEC is Matome Chiloane.

Mzi Khumalo is the MEC for Cogta and e-Gov (now a stand-alone department).

MEC for human settlements and infrastructure is Lebohang Maile. “We are going to release a lot of land to young people in particular.”

Finance MEC Jacob Mamabolo. “His mandate is to establish a state bank to help revive townships.”

MEC for sports and recreation is provincial treasurer of the ANC Morakane Mosupe.

MEC for social development Mbali Hlophe. Her mandate is to eradicate drugs in townships and change the public perception of homeless people. “We are taking every nyaope addict to a farm owned by the state and we will rehabilitate them ourselves,” said Lesufi.

Lesufi assumed the premiership on Thursday when he replaced David Makhura.

He beat the DA’s candidate Solly Msimanga by 16 votes after EFF members of the provincial legislature staged a walkout, confirming that the party was no longer going to vote with the DA in pursuit of power. The EFF holds 11 votes in the Gauteng legislature.

