New  police minister ruffles feathers by picking  Nkabinde as chief of staff

Newly appointed police mini­ster Senzo Mchunu has appointed former police watchdog senior investigator Cedrick Nkabinde as his chief of staff, causing outrage among the faction-ridden police top brass, particularly those Nkabinde previously investigated.

Sunday World saw a letter on Thursday confirming

Nkabinde’s “appointment as chief of staff in the private office of the minister of police”.

To read this story in full, buy a copy of today’s Sunday World or subscribe to the paper’s e-edition by clicking on the link below.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Fundudzi-Media/Sunday-World/Newspaper

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content