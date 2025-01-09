Good Samaritan gifts maskandi artist Mjolisi Gwala set of wheels

Maskandi artist Mlungisi “Mjolisi” Gwala’s hit song, which came in second in Ukhozi FM’s competition, was deemed so good that he was rewarded kindly for it.

On Wednesday, he was presented with a brand new Polo Vivo by a businessman, Ntuthuko Miya.

Hit song won second spot on Song of the Year

This comes after his song, My Dululu came in second on the Ingoma ehlukanisa unyaka (Song of the Year) competition on UKhozi FM. My Dululu garnered over 500 000 votes.

An intimate affair was held at VW offices in Pietermaritzburg. Media personality, Ngizwe Mchunu was the programme director.

Mjolisi’s parents, his team and friends including Mnqobi Yazo, who is also featured in the song, were also part of the celebration.

Mchunu congratulated Mjolisi for his music success.

Serves to encourage his career

“I met Miya at an event and he mentioned that he wants to gift Mjolisi with a car. Today he’s fulfilled his promise. This is a blessing and we are here to witness it. This is also to encourage Mjolisi to go even far in his career.”

Miya said Mjolisi’s song deserved to win.

“We all know that Mjolisi’s song did not win but it was number two. Well, I listened to the song and I feel it deserved to win.

“He did extremely well, considering that he was competing against legends, some with more than 10 years in the industry.

“For this reason I decided to buy Mjolisi this brand new car, a Polo. I understand he’s running a business and he needs a car to run it effectively. I’m not saying he didn’t have one, but I’m simply making things easy for him,” said Miya.

Gift will come in handy

Mjolisi thanked Miya for the car, and revealed that he didn’t have any.

“I’m truly thankful for this car, indeed it will make my life a lot easier. The truth is I didn’t have a car and I relied on borrowed cars. Now I’ll be able to move around easily. I also thank my parents for the support and for raising me well,” said Mjolisi.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content