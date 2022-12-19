Newcastle rapist sentenced to life plus 20 years

Thabani Mkhwanazi, 32, was sentenced to life and 20 years by the Madadeni Regional Court for the rapes he committed in August and September 2015.

Mkhwanazi raped three women in the Madadeni area [a town in Newcastle, KwaZulu-Natal], who were aged 19, 22 and 23 at the time. He would accost the victims and take them to an abandoned house in the area, where he raped them. While the women recognized him, he evaded authorities and was only arrested after his third offence.

In court, prosecutor Eddie Mbewu led DNA evidence as well as testimonies of the victims and the people who were in their company when Mkwanazi approached them.

Mbewu also handed to the court the Victim Impact Statements, compiled by the women and facilitated by court preparation officer, Masande Mdiya. In their statements, the victims explained how the rapes have affected their lives.

Mkhwanazi was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment for the first rape, 10 years imprisonment for the second rape and life imprisonment for the third.

Further, the court declared him unfit to possess a firearm and ordered that his name is entered into the National Register of Sexual Offenders.

The National Prosecuting Authority’s regional spokesperson, Natasha Ramkisson-Kisson said: “The NPA welcomes the successful finalisation of this matter, and we commend the work done by the prosecution and the SAPS.”

