News about another alcohol ban is fake

It is not true that President Cyril Ramaphosa is going to announce a new ban on the sale of alcohol tonight.

This was confirmed by Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu in a tweet.

An unverified voice note that has been circulating for much of the day today claimed that Ramaphosa would again ban the sale of alcohol.

This has caused a panic that led to thousands of South Africans flocking to liquor outlets to stockpile.

But it has been confirmed that this is fake news.

“It’s not true that President @CyrilRamaphosa will address the nation tonight. It is equally not true that the NCCC/Cabinet has taken a decision to disallow the sale of alcohol, a tweet from Mthembu reads.

“This is all #fakenews,” he added.

Author



George Matlala