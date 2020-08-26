News

NFD trophy handover on Sunday

By Somaya Stockenstroom

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) together with partners GladAfrica, the sponsors of the second tier National First Division (NFD) are putting final touches ahead of the finale to the lower league this weekend.

The PSL has confirmed that irrespective of the outcome of Wednesday’s fixtures, the trophy will be handed to the champions on Sunday, August 30 2020.

Either Ajax Cape Town, currently top of the log, or Swallows, who are second, will be the first team to be engraved on the new trophy which was unveiled by PSL chairman Irvin Khoza and the sponsor’s chairman Neol Mashaba three weeks ago.


While all eyes are at the top of the log, there are many other battles unfolding in the NFD. This includes a fight for a spot in the promotion play-offs. Several clubs are jostling for the two available spots.

At the bottom of the log, with Royal Eagles relegated already, it is still unclear who will join them to the lower leagues at the end of this season. All this makes for a finish to the coronavirus disrupted season.

