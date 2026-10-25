Nigeria Ebola case linked to virus found in Kenya index case, health minister says

Genomic analysis of Nigeria’s confirmed only that Ebola case shows the virus is closely related to the strain detected in Kenya’s index case, Nigeria’s health minister Muhammad Ali Pate says, offering the first genetic link between the outbreaks.
Nigerian authorities said there is no evidence that the Kenya index case travelled to Nigeria or had a direct connection to the Nigerian case.
• Pate said contacts linked to the case are being traced, quarantined and tested, with some results negative and others still pending.
• Nigeria has recorded only one confirmed Ebola case from a traveller who had visited Uganda.
• Uganda, which borders the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and has previously battled Ebola outbreaks, said on Friday it remained Ebola-free but was tightening precautions.
• Uganda’s health ministry said traveller locator forms had been reinstated for all arrivals, regardless of country of origin.
• Uganda said travellers with a history of travel to the DRC, where the outbreak began, will not be permitted to transit the country.
- Genomic analysis shows Nigeria's confirmed Ebola case is closely related to Kenya's index case strain, according to Nigeria's health minister Muhammad Ali Pate.
- Nigerian authorities have found no evidence that Kenya's index case travelled to Nigeria or had a direct link to Nigeria's case.
- Nigeria has recorded only one confirmed Ebola case, involving a traveller who had visited Uganda.
- Uganda stated it remains Ebola-free but is increasing precautions, including reinstating traveller locator forms for all arrivals.
- Uganda will not permit travellers with recent travel history to the DRC to transit through the country.