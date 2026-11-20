The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Health is restoring hope that was lost for children living with chronic heart conditions through a life-changing surgical initiative.

One heartbeat at a time, the department has been hosting a five-day surgical marathon since the beginning of the week at Inkosi Albert Luthuli Central Hospital in Durban.

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Specialists unite for a common cause

A team of local and international paediatric specialists have joined forces to perform complex cardiac surgeries, giving young patients a second chance at life.

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Since the initiative began on Monday, nine children have undergone life-changing cardiac surgery, with a further six procedures expected to take place on Friday.

A second chance at life

“For these young ones, many of whom have spent their short lives in the shadow of heart disease, this is nothing short of a second chance. They are being given the most precious gift of a future,” said the department.

The department confirmed that the programme was progressing well, with no complications reported so far.

“So far, the programme is going very well, with no complications reported,” the department said.

Partnerships driving paediatric healthcare

Through a collaboration of multiple stakeholders from both the public and private sectors, the department expressed its gratitude to all those who contributed to advancing paediatric healthcare.

“To the visiting heroes, the local medical teams, and every single person who made this possible, thank you. You have given these children a heartbeat, a hope, and a chance to live the lives they were meant to live,” said the department.

The programme is expected to conclude on Friday, when provincial Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane will visit the hospital to witness its final stages.