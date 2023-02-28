No evidence that drinking tap water causes cholera – department

The department of health in Gauteng has assured residents that tap water is safe to drink after five cases of cholera were detected in the province.

The department was responding to a misleading message that has gone viral on social media stating that tap water is not safe to drink.

“There’s no scientific evidence or official communication that people shouldn’t drink tap water, which remains safe for drinking,” said the department.

“Continue to practise proper hand hygiene and don’t drink water from contaminated sources.”

MEC for health Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko urged the public to remain on high alert following an announcement that an Ekurhuleni man died from cholera on Thursday.

“We can never over-emphasise the importance of the public visiting health facilities when they present with watery diarrhoea and dehydration symptoms,” said Nkomo-Ralehoko.

“Furthermore, the practice of proper hand hygiene, which includes thorough washing of hands with water and soap before and after using the bathroom, and also when handling food, is critical.”

Three patients who were reported to have contracted the disease have successfully recovered while the fourth one is recovering at home.

