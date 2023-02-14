No grounds for prosecution in Anele Tembe’s case, says NPA

The National Prosecution Authority (NPA) has confirmed that it will not be prosecuting anyone for the alleged murder of Anele Tembe, who died tragically when she fell from the 10th floor of the Pepperclub Hotel in Cape Town in April 2021.

At the time of her death, Anele was dating slain rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes. Her father Moses Tembe said at the time that he does not believe his daughter died by suicide.

Questions about Tembe’s death resurfaced after Forbes was ambushed outside the WISH restaurant in Durban on Friday, with many saying the award-winning rapper’s death was in retaliation for Anele’s death.

In a statement on Monday Eric Ntabazalila, spokesperson for the NPA in Western Cape, said expert opinions have advised that there are no grounds for prosecution in Anele’s matter.

He added that the director of public prosecutions has concluded that there should be an inquest into Tembe’s death instead.

“Advocate Nicolette Bell, the director of public prosecutions Western Cape, considered the merits of the matter, as well as various reports presented to her by her staff,” said Ntabazalila.

“After careful consideration thereof, she decided not to institute any prosecution in respect of the death of Ms Tembe and that the matter be referred for an inquest to be held.”

He said Bell was advised that Anele’s family wished to make representations to the national director of public prosecution, as a result the inquest was delayed.

“During June 2022, the director of public prosecutions and her prosecution team, as well as the detective in the matter, met with the deceased’s next of kin where her decision, as well as her condolences, were communicated to the family of the deceased.

“In the months that followed, the director of public prosecutions was advised that the family of Ms Tembe wished to make representations regarding her decision to the national director of public prosecutions. As a result, thereof, the inquest regarding the death of Ms Tembe was delayed pending representations to the national director of public prosecutions.

“At the time of Mr Kiernan Forbes’ death, the PAIA [Promotion of Access to Information Act] application was pending and the attorneys appearing for Ms Tembe’s family had not lodged their representations to the national director of public prosecutions,” said Ntabazalila.

