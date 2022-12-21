No injuries reported as UNISA campus building catches fire

The Winnie Madikizela-Mandela building at the UNISA Muckleneuk Campus in Pretoria was reported to have caught fire in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Principal and Vice-Chancellor, Professor Puleng LenkaBula, confirmed in a statement that a portion of the building was affected by the fire and that no injuries were reported at the time of the incident.

“As per standard protocol, the team alerted both the City of Tshwane Fire Department and the South African Police Services (SAPS). The cause of the fire and extent of the damage will form part of the investigations. The investigation report will guide management on the next steps,” read the statement.

“For health and safety reasons, Management has decided that the Winnie Madikizela-Mandela building not be open for access during the investigation. Affected staff would be communicated to via line function communication.”

LenkaBula thanked the protection services and facilities for their swift reactions, including some of the members of the campus who extended a helping hand during the incident.

“Management would like to convey its gratitude to the Protection Services and Facilities Management teams, as well as other Unisans who responded to the call to action from early this morning,” she said.

The same part of the building is reported to have caught fire earlier this year but was doused by staff.

