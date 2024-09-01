News

No money to bury farm murder victims

By Sunday World
Pig farmer Zachariah Johannes Olivier, 60, farm supervisor Andrian Rudolph De Wet, 19, and employee William Musora, 45, a Zimbabwean national, appeared in the Mankweng Magistrates' Court on Friday to apply for bail. They face charges including two counts of premeditated murder, one count of attempted murder, possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition, and defeating the ends of justice. Additionally, Musora is charged with being an illegal immigrant.

The traumatised families of the two women who were brutally murdered on a farm in Limpopo and their bodies fed to pigs face a further daunting task of raising funds for their burials.

The deceased, Mariah Makgato, 47 and her Zimbabwean neighbour, Lacodia Ndlovhu, 34 were fatally shot and fed to pigs at Onverwacht farm near Sebayeng village on the outskirts of Polokwane on August 17.

Pig farmer Zachariah Johannes Olivier (60), farm supervisor Andrian Rudolph de Wet (19), and employee William Musora (45), a Zimbabwean national, appeared in the
Mankweng Magistrates’ Court on Friday to apply for bail.


