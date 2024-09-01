No money to bury farm murder victims

The traumatised families of the two women who were brutally murdered on a farm in Limpopo and their bodies fed to pigs face a further daunting task of raising funds for their burials.

The deceased, Mariah Makgato, 47 and her Zimbabwean neighbour, Lacodia Ndlovhu, 34 were fatally shot and fed to pigs at Onverwacht farm near Sebayeng village on the outskirts of Polokwane on August 17.

Pig farmer Zachariah Johannes Olivier (60), farm supervisor Andrian Rudolph de Wet (19), and employee William Musora (45), a Zimbabwean national, appeared in the

Mankweng Magistrates’ Court on Friday to apply for bail.

