Nomthetheleli Lillian Mene appointed as Eastern Cape SAPS Commissioner

Johannesburg – Major General Nomthetheleli Lillian Mene has been appointed as the new South African Police Service (SAPS) Provincial Commissioner for the Eastern Cape.

Taking over the reins from 1 December 2021, she replaces Lieutenant General Liziwe Ntshinga who was in September appointed as Deputy National Commissioner (DNC) responsible for Crime Detection.

In a statement, the SAPS said the 56-year-old Humansdorp born and bred would bring with her “a wealth of experience having served in the SAPS for over 37 years at various levels in the Eastern and Western Cape”.

Colonel Athlenda Mathe said the Mene began her career in the SAPS in 1984 as a constable at the New Brighton Police Station in Gqeberha.

“She steadily rose up the ranks and became one of the first female station commanders in 2000 when she was appointed to head the St Francis Bay police station in the Eastern Cape.

“A seasoned station commander by profession, she has also served as a station commander for the Port Alfred police station and in 2009 she moved to the Western Cape where she became the station commander at Grabouw police station at the rank of Senior Superintendent (now Colonel),” she said.

In 2010, she was promoted to the rank of Brigadier where she held the same position at the Stellenbosch police station. In 2015, she was transferred to Khayelitsha to hold the same post. In 2016, she was promoted to the rank of Major General where she became the Cluster Commander for Worcester.

From 1 June 2021, Major General Mene has been acting as the Deputy Provincial Commissioner (DPC) responsible for Support Services in the Western Cape.

Major General Mene holds a B-tech degree in Policing from the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT).

Acting National Commissioner of the SAPS, Lieutenant General Franscinah Vuma sin the statement said Mene’s appointment was a victory for the empowerment and advancement of women in law enforcement.

“Major General Mene’s appointment is a victory for all women in law enforcement. Given her experience as a station commander at the grassroots level of policing, we are confident she will add value to the Eastern Cape province.

“As we move towards prioritising women empowerment in the SAPS through the SAPS Women Empowerment Agenda 2018 – 2024, we commit ourselves to produce women with integrity and moral courage who will strive to uphold and enforce the law in a bid to build safer communities for the people of South Africa,” said Vuma.

– SAnews.gov.za

