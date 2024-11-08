Non-compliant spaza shops in Ekurhuleni to be shut down

Spaza shops and businesses involved in the food industry in Ekurhuleni have been warned to abide by the city’s bylaws and regulations governing their sector in order to prevent the latest incidents that resulted in fatalities, or they will be shut down.

This is according to Alderman Nomadlozi Nkosi, the MMC for development planning and real estate in the Ekurhuleni area.

In a statement on Friday, Nkosi said they are prepared to shut down all spaza shops in the area for non-compliance.

Business operators urged to come forward

“Before we do this, we call upon all operators of these businesses to come forward. To provide us with their approved building plans, business permits and certificates of acceptability. As well as zoning certificates, so that we can verify if they are operating in line with the city’s policies and by laws,” she said.

She further stated that there will be no tolerance to undocumented foreign nationals who are running such businesses.

“Our country faces a serious challenge of food poisoning … leading to the deaths of school children. As the City of Ekurhuleni, we mourn the passing of school kids in the southern and eastern regions as we speak. The situation is so bad that the Gauteng provincial government has suspended the selling of refreshments in and around school premises. A move we are in full support of as a city,” she added.

According to Nkosi, next week she will be leading massive education campaign. This is targeted at the community and business owners. It aims to educate them on the dos and don’ts of running legal businesses. In compliance with the law in order to protect the vulnerable.

Illegal trading, selling of expired and counterfeit goods

“We are against illegal trading, selling of expired and counterfeit goods in our communities. This campaign will involve SAPS, EMPD, Corporate Legal Services and Environmental Health. Also Economic development and Economic Development. This will also extend to wholesalers across the city.

“While we continue to build our local economy in the city, we must ensure the safety of our children.”

This week, three incidents of food poisoning were reported in the area leaving three primary school children dead. The incidents led to some parents calling for the cancellation of the school nutrition programme. The affected children went to Sonqoba and Kwanele Primary schools in Katlehong.

