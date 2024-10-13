North West ANC Lekgotla commits to improving residents’ lives

The ANC in the North West deliberated on how they can improve in order to keep the promises that they made to the province’s citizens.

On Saturday, the party held its provincial Lekgotla at Rio casino and convention resort in Klerksdorp. The event was attended by party members and the alliances, except Sanco. Only half of the expected delegates attended the conference.

ANC provincial chairperson Nono Maloyi highlighted that the party experienced the most historic elections ever held since 1994.

He was referring to the 2024 national and provincial elections, held between May 27 and 29 this year.

Most difficult elections since 1994

“We treated them as the most difficult elections ever. The ANC at national level received 40.18 percent of the national vote. This is a decline of 17 percent from 57 percent in 2019,” Maloyi said.

“In the North West, the ANC received 58.28 percent of the vote. A decline of about three to four percent from 62 percent in 2019. We could have done much more than we did as the North West province.”

He challenged the Lekgotla to make a critical analysis on the implications of the mishaps.

“We are slowly moving away from being a marginalised organisation to being a self-serving group of individuals.

“The society is rapidly losing confidence in us due to the conduct and tendencies of some amongst you,” Maloyi said.

Voters losing confidence in organisation

He said there was a huge gap between the party and the middle class. Such that they even forget that they are the biggest beneficiaries of the ANC policies.

“Today they are the biggest critics or a pressure group against the same ANC. We have collapsed local government, a sphere that is on the coal face of service delivery. Our people are exploited by monopoly capital in various sectors. While those who control production continue to divide us,” he said.

The Lekgotla is expected to assess the state of the organisation. It will also assess the strategic plans of the government in implementing the 2024 Manifesto of the ANC. This includes the resolutions taken in the 2023 Lekgotla, as well as directives taken in between.

In a quest to accelerate much-needed services in the province, the PEC Lekgotla will, amongst other things, highlight a clear implementation plan. This on priorities which President Cyril Ramaphosa outlined during the ANC January 8 Statement.

Master plan

This includes accelerating infrastructure development and boosting the local economy. All done through massive industrialisation, and tackling the other existing challenges.

The Lekgotla was to also discuss how the province can and shall contribute to finding a lasting solution to challenges. These refer to socio-economic challenges that are facing the country.