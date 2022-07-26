North West man jailed for killing girlfriend and her sister

A man who murdered both his girlfriend and her sister has been jailed by the North West High Court to two life sentences.

Tsheduso Koetsi, 44, from Jouberton near Klerksdorp was in a relationship with Keitumetse Mjijwa and is said to have accused her of cheating before he murdered her and her sister. According to the National Prosecuting Authority, in April 2021 Koetsi went to Mjijwa’s house, poured a liquid substance around the house which was full of people and set it alight.

Children aged between five and 13 who were in the room during the incident also suffered burn wounds.

“He started pouring some liquid substance inside the bedroom, which had occupants and set it alight. After this, Keitumetse and his sister Dineo Mjijwa sustained burn injuries and later died in hospital. Koetsi sustained minor burn injuries, which he showed to the police, claiming the deceased tried to burn him,” said Henry Mamothame, National Prosecuting Autority Regional Spokesperson.

Advocate Xolisile Philisane said that Koetsi’s crime was planned and urged the court not to deviate from the minimum prescribed sentence of life imprisonment.

