North West premier Maape adds weight to fight against GBV

North West premier Bushy Maape is calling for the protection of women following the gruesome murder of a nurse, which sent shockwaves across the province at the weekend.

The nurse, 47-year-old Iris Mohokare, was found dead with her throat slit at her rented home in Ipeleng, just days after she was appointed facility manager. Her lifeless body was found by her landlord early on Thursday morning.

According to media reports, a 24-year-old suspect has been remanded in police custody until his next court appearance at the Schweizer-Reneke magistrate’s court on Monday.

In a statement on Tuesday, Maape said he is saddened by the spike in gender-based violence (GBV) crimes, noting that women need to be shielded.

“It is saddening and shocking to continue to learn of brutal murders of women despite condemnation of these barbaric incidents,” said Maape.

“New cases of gender-based violence and femicide continue to be registered with the police. We cannot continue in this manner, we must create safer communities for women.

“We need to protect our women and children by fighting the scourge of gender-based violence and femicide. Let us never tire to report all incidents of gender-based violence.

Maape further sent his condolences to Mohokare’s family, colleagues, and friends.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author