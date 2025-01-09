North West residents protest over long wait for running water

All intersections leading to Lichtenburg and Hartbeesfontein are now open for traffic after protesting Tlhabologang residents blocked roads with burning tyres on Wednesday

Residents of Tlhabologang township, near Coligny, North West, blocked roads and burnt tyres, demanding access to drinking water.

The demonstrators claimed to have been without running water for over a year.

The North West police spokesperson, Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone, said on Thursday the police are monitoring the situation and that all roads have been cleared for traffic.

Locals claim that even the water tanker trucks that frequently visit their township are insufficient to supply everyone.

The residents say that on bad days, they go to a local filling station or farm and ask for water.

“We have now accepted the fact that we do not have water. It is painful. We have realised we are not doing ourselves justice by allowing the municipality to deny us this basic need,” said Martin Motsamai, one of the protesters, during an interview with Sunday World.

The local councillor has discussed the issue with the residents, he said.

Boreholes not operational

“Our councillor did his best. We can see that no one listens to him at the municipality, and he is feeling the same pain as we are.”

Pius Batsile, the spokesperson for the Ditsobotla local government, blamed the situation on non-functional boreholes.

“Out of 20 boreholes in Tlhabologang, only seven are operational, meaning that the demand is higher than the supply,” said Batsile.

“However, water provision is lower and the pressure is too low. Some areas are not receiving any water supply, for that matter.”

He said the Ngaka Modiri Molema district municipality, as the implementing agent, has appointed a contractor to fix the problem.

“The contractor is busy on site to install booster pumps and to operate some boreholes in the area. The contractor has been delayed by the rains this week,” Batsile said.

Police raise concern

On Wednesday, North West police raised concern about the protest.

“The South African Police Service in the province is seriously concerned about a group of protesters who barricaded the R503 [Lichtenburg] and R503 [Hartbeesfontein] intersections and N14 Road in Coligny outside Lichtenburg due to an apparent shortage of water in their area,” said Mokgwabone.

“Police would like to indicate that blocking a road is unacceptable and unlawful. The Regulation of Gatherings Act, 1993, permits peaceful protests that do not infringe on other people’s rights.”

Meanwhile, motorists travelling from Ventersdorp to Coligny and Lichtenburg were urged to turn right at Putfontein Road or as directed by law enforcement officials.

Motorists who are travelling from Hartbeesfontein to Coligny and Lichtenburg are requested to exercise patience but also comply with instructions of law enforcement officials.

