Northern Cape police constable out on bail for drunk driving

A Northern Cape police officer who was arrested over the weekend for allegedly driving a state vehicle under the influence of alcohol is out on bail.

Northern Cape police spokesperson, Brigadier Mashay Gamieldien, said the SA Police Service (SAPS) constable is attached to the Mothibistad police station.

Gamieldien said the constable had already appeared before the Mothibistad magistrate’s court on a charge of drunken driving, among others.

“The provincial commissioner of the Northern Cape SAPS, Lieutenant-General Koliswa Otola, has welcomed the arrest of a SAPS constable attached to the Mothibistad police station over the weekend,” said Gamieldien.

“The on-duty constable was arrested over the weekend by Mothibistad police for allegedly driving a state vehicle under the influence of alcohol.

“The member has already appeared before the Mothibistad magistrate’s court on a charge of drunken driving, negligent and reckless driving, and for utilising a state vehicle without the owner’s consent. The constable is currently out on bail.”

Investigation under way

Gamieldien said an internal police investigation is under way.

“The provincial commissioner of the Northern Cape, Lt-Gen Otola, has condemned the incident and says internal departmental processes are under way in line with SAPS 2016 disciplinary regulations.

“Police officers are meant to lead by example. We do not expect the behaviour that has been depicted in a video from any of our members.

“We will ensure a thorough internal process is conducted into the behaviour of this police officer. We do not condone and will not allow such behaviour in our ranks.”

Meanwhile, police in Limpopo are investigating cases of murder and attempted murder and have opened an inquest docket after a police sergeant shot a former police officer.

The police sergeant then fatally wounded a female officer before taking his own life on Sunday afternoon.

Officer goes on rampage

Limpopo police spokesperson, Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba, said according to preliminary reports, the police responded to a shooting incident at Southern Gateway in the Westenburg policing area, outside Polokwane, on Sunday afternoon.

“Upon arrival, the police found a male victim with a gunshot wound to his head and the female officer with multiple gunshot wounds,” said Mashaba.

Both victims were certified dead at the scene.

“The investigation further indicates that another male victim, a former police officer residing within the same vicinity as the senior officer, was initially shot and rushed to the hospital to receive medical attention,” said Mashaba.

“The reports suggest that the police sergeant went to the former police officer’s residence, where an altercation ensued.

“He then opened fire on him and rushed back to the senior female officer, who tried to escape using her car.

“Unfortunately, the suspect fired several shots at her, resulting in her succumbing to the gunshot wounds.

“The raging police sergeant managed to get inside the senior officer’s car and turned the gun on himself.”

Mashaba said the police sergeant was attached to the provincial crime intelligence unit, and the senior female officer was the head of the provincial registrar department.

The motive for the attack is not known, and the police have opened cases of murder, attempted murder, and an inquest docket.

