NPA official, son guilty of possession of top-secret information

A National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) assistant director and her 28-year-old son have been convicted by the Pretoria magistrate’s court for unlawfully being in possession of top-secret information.

Jacobeth Lepinka, 52, and her son Kedifentse were convicted on Friday and will be sentenced on May 16.

Hawks spokesperson Thandi Mbambo said: “In 2014, the NPA discovered that Lepinka took a laptop with classified information to her place of residence without authorisation.

“A case of theft was registered and the incident reported to the Hawks’ head office-based serious corruption investigation team for further handling. The investigation commenced and led the team to a laptop that was utilised by Lepinka’s son who claimed to own the device.”

Mbambo said subsequent to a lengthy investigation, the accused were summoned to court where they were tried.

“Jacobeth was found guilty on charges of fraud, unauthorised access to information and unauthorised disclosure of information, whereas Kedifentse was convicted for unauthorised access to information,” Mbambo said. – SAnews.gov.za

