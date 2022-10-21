NPA to prosecute expelled Stellies student Theuns du Toit

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has confirmed that it intends to prosecute Stellenbosch University’s former student Theuns Du Toit following the urination scandal which repulsed the country.

NPA provincial spokesperson, Eric Ntabazalila, said Theuns will be prosecuted for malicious damage to property and crimen injuria.

“Yes I can confirm that the NPA has decided that he must be prosecuted on malicious damage to property and crimen injuria but gave instructions that the investigation must be finalised before the matter is placed on the [court] roll,” said Ntabazalila.

Du Toit, who is accused of racism, was expelled from the university in July after he was filmed urinating on a fellow student’s belongings.

In the video, Theuns can be seen walking into the room of Babalo Ndwayana at Huis Marais residence on May 15 and urinating on his belongings. The video recording of the incident went viral on social media and Ndwayana later laid criminal charges against Du Toit.

However, the charges were later withdrawn after the two students attended a mediation session.

In June, the university said a disciplinary hearing had been concluded, and noted that the institution strongly condemns any form of racism, discrimination or other prejudice.

“Human dignity is non-negotiable at SU [Stellenbosch University] and must be respected and upheld. When such dignity is affected, it must be restored following due process, the rule of law, and the full extent to which the constitution protects the rights of all in our country. There is no place for racism or victimisation of any kind at SU,” read the university statement at the time.

The university added that its independent central disciplinary committee (CDC) found Du Toit guilty of contravening various clauses of the disciplinary code for students, one of these being that “a student shall not act in a manner that is racist, unfairly discriminatory, violent, grossly insulting, abusive or intimidating against any other person”.

Du Toit was also found guilty of contravening the amended residence rules.

“These findings led the CDC to conclude that there is no alternative but to expel Mr Du Toit with immediate effect from the university,” said the university management.

