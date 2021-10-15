Ntombee reflects on losing her 3-year-old daughter

Johannesburg- South African media personality, Ntombi Mzolo took to her Instagram to reflect on how life has been after losing her daughter in a car crash last month.

Mzolo’s daughter had just celebrated her third birthday.

She has lost two children in a space of few years.

She buried her son in 2015 after he was diagnosed with a rare heart condition called hypoplastic left heart syndrome.

“I’ll forever be grateful to God for blessing us with your beautiful soul, even though it was for a little while,” she captioned her daughter’s video on her Instagram stories.

“I choose not to focus on the pain but I will continue to focus on the Lord and his grace which has been more than sufficient for me and my household,” she said.

