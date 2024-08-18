News

Ntshingila, Kumalo liquidation bid against Akani fails

By Bongani Mdakane
Ntshingila, Kumalo liquidation bid against Akani fails 
DURBAN, SOUTH AFRICA - JUNE 23, Happy Ntshingila and Romeo Kumalo during day 2 of the MTN SuperSport Shootout at Zimbali Coastal Resort on June 23, 2012 in Durban, South Africa Photo by Lee Warren / Gallo Images

Businessman and former SuperSport CEO Happy Ntshingila and entrepreneur Romeo Kumalo and their company Washirika 3 Oaks have failed in their bid to get Akani Properties liquidated. 

On Wednesday, the Johannesburg High Court dismissed the application by Ntshingila and Kumalo’s company, with the costs of the application reserved for determination at the dispute resolution proceedings. 

To read this story in full, buy a copy of today’s Sunday World or subscribe to the paper’s e-edition by clicking on the link below.


https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Fundudzi-Media/Sunday-World/Newspaper

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content 

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Categories

The company

Tel: +27 11 268 6300

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our terms & conditions and privacy policy.

×