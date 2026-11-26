Poet and political activist Ntsiki Mazwai has formally resigned from the Land Party, bringing an end to her association with the organisation following her participation in the 2026 local government elections.

Mazwai, who contested the Johannesburg mayoral race as the party’s candidate, announced her resignation in a statement published on Thursday.

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Titled New Chapter, the statement did not disclose the reasons behind her departure but indicated that she intends to continue her political journey.

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“I would like to share that I have formally resigned from the Land Party,” she said.

Mazwai expressed gratitude for the opportunity to represent the party in the recent elections, as well as for the support she received during the campaign.

“I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to have served as the party’s Johannesburg mayoral candidate and for the experience of participating in the 2026 local government elections,” she added.

In the November municipal polls, the Land Party, which only fielded candidates in six of Johannesburg’s wards failed to win a sit on the City of Johannesburg council.

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She also thanked those who supported her and participated in her political journey.

“I am grateful to everyone who supported me, engaged with me, stood alongside me, and entrusted me with their time and their voices throughout this journey,” she said.

Not the end of her political journey

Despite her departure from the party, Mazwai made it clear that she does not intend to step away from politics.

“While I have chosen to close this chapter with the Land Party, I remain committed to my political journey and look forward to the opportunities and possibilities that lie ahead.”

The poet also congratulated candidates who had secured positions in the recent elections, urging them to approach public service with integrity and a sense of responsibility.

“I wish them wisdom, sound judgment and a deep sense of responsibility as they take on the important calling of public service: to lead with integrity and work towards a society grounded in dignity, ease and justice.”

READ: Ntsiki Mazwai asking for donations to pay legal fees

Mazwai ended her statement by wishing the Land Party well, reiterating her appreciation for having been part of the organisation.

“I wish the Land Party well in its continued work and remain grateful for the opportunity to have been part of its journey.”

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