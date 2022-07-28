Ntuthuko Shoba sentencing postponed to Friday

Heated pre-sentencing arguments have been cited as the reason for the postponement of the proceedings at the Johannesburg High Court where Ntuthuko Shoba was expected to be sentenced for the murder of Tshegofatso Pule.

In March, the high court found Shoba guilty of premeditated murder of his then-girlfriend Pule who was heavily pregnant with his child.

Acting judge Stuart Wilson told the court on Thursday that he will deliver the sentence on Friday. Sentencing was initially scheduled for May but was postponed because the pre-sentencing report was not complete.

On Thursday, defence lawyer Norman Makhubele argued that Shoba, a former JSE analyst, should not be subjected to a life sentence, suggesting that a 20-year jail sentence would be appropriate.

All this while the GBV Brigade, church congregants, and Pule’s family sat patiently and waited for the verdict.

Speaking to the media, the GBV Brigade expressed concern over the delay and called on the judge to whip Shoba with a life sentence or two. The group said anything less than a life sentence would be an injustice to Pule and her family.

“He does not deserve one or two life sentences; he deserves to rot in jail. Let him rot in there,” said an angry protestor.

Pule, then 28, was found riddled with gunshots and hanging from a tree in Durban Deep in Roodepoort, Johannesburg in 2020.

Hitman Muzikayise Malephane, who is serving a 20-year prison term, pleaded guilty to the murder and turned state witness early in 2021. He then told the courtroom that Shoba masterminded the killing.

Malephane admitted that he agreed to the conspiracy because of greed, saying he was promised R70 000 to kill Pule. Shoba was arrested in February 2021 following the damning allegations.

