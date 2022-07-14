Nzimande defends Ramaphosa on Phala Phala, backs Zuma’s first term

Outgoing general secretary of the SACP Blade Nzimande has come out guns blazing defending both President Cyril Ramaphosa and former president Jacob Zuma.

Nzimande, who serves in Ramaphosa’s cabinet as Minister of Higher Education and Training, said the fact that the president is subjecting himself to law enforcement on the issue of the Phala Phala game farm theft was refreshing.

“We must welcome that. It is a breath of fresh air. However, let’s not be blindsided as communists. The reason for the matter is not about fighting corruption, but a counter-revolution to dislodge the leadership of the ANC,” he said.

Nzimande was delivering the political report at the party’s 15th national conference at the Birchwood Hotel in Ekurhuleni.

Nzimande said the complaint against Ramaphosa by former State Security Agency boss Arthur Fraser was part of fightback by those who had captured state security.

He also came to the defence of Zuma, saying in his first term he did well.

Nzimande shrugged off the concept of the “nine wasted years” which was at the centre of the campaign by Ramaphosa on his ascendency to the Union Buildings in 2018.

“The start of the president Zuma, things went hey way,” he said, adding that the party did not “regret” supporting Zuma to oust former president Thabo Mbeki.

He said Zuma’s first term had delivered antiretrovirals and rolled out a R1-trillion infrastructure programme, among others.

