Obasanjo heaps praises on Buthelezi for his decisive leadership

IFP president emeritus Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi has been lauded as a martyr who played a crucial role in South Africa’s transition from apartheid to democracy.

Delivering his keynote address during the inaugural lecture of the elder statesman held at Durban’s ICC on Tuesday afternoon, former Nigerian president Olusegun Obasanjo heaped praises, saying Buthelezi endured unwarranted attacks and emerged unscathed.

Obasanjo particularly told the audience of ambassadors, international dignitaries, traditional leaders from various countries, members of diplomatic corps and MPs that if Buthelezi had not entered into the Multi-party Convention for a Democratic South Africa, widely known as Codesa, the country would have descended into a full-scale civil war.

“That South Africa did not escalate into a civil war is a true miracle of our time. Credit should be given to Prince Buthelezi for providing decisive leadership, because he was willing to sit around the table to shape South Africa’s new path,” said Obasanjo.

Also in attendance was AmaZulu King MisuZulu kaZwelithini.

He said Buthelezi also serves as the traditional prime minister to the Zulu nation and has been instrumental in protecting and preserving traditional leadership.

“Africa must hold you in high regard Ndabezitha for the work you have done to protect our culture and the traditional leadership as a whole. You have served three Zulu kings including myself with distinction,” said the king.

Buthelezi was one of key figures who ensured that MisuZulu was installed as the king amid the divisive contestation for the rightful heir to the throne.

The annual lecture was organised by the Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi Foundation, which among other things seeks to keep Buthelezi’s history alive.

