Oil lifts Saudi bourse; Egypt tumbles on regional tensions

Gulf markets ended mixed on Sunday as geopolitical tensions weighed. Saudi Arabia was lifted by higher oil prices, while Qatar fell to a six-year low and Egypt slipped as it was drawn further into the Middle East turmoil.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index rose 0.8%, led by a 2.1% rise in oil behemoth Saudi Aramco.

Oil prices supported the move. On Friday, Brent crude futures settled up $3.94, or 3.7%, higher at $109.86, their highest since May 19. Traders feared that rising tensions in the Middle East could further tighten supply. They were also assessing how much diesel Russia could supply to the global market. [O/R]

In Qatar, the index fell 2% to 8,634, its lowest close since April 2020. Petrochemical maker Industries Qatar declined 4.3%, and sharia-compliant lender Qatar Islamic Bank shed 2.6%.

On the diplomatic front, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi told Iranian media on Sunday that Tehran’s offer to the United States to reopen the Strait of Hormuz within seven days was still on the table.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index declined 2.6%, its biggest intraday fall since February.

The Egyptian presidency said Cairo is ready to give Saudi Arabia the support it needs to defend its security and stability. Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthis have intensified their attacks on the world’s largest oil exporter.

Saudi Arabia advanced 0.8% to 10 190

Qatar retreated 2% to 8 634

Egypt declined 2.6% to 50 896

Bahrain dropped 0.5% to 1 899

Oman eased 0.3% to 7 656

Kuwait fell 0.2% to 8 871