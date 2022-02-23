Online streaming changes rub DStv clients the wrong way

DStv clients are threatening to cancel their subscription accounts after the satellite service provider announced new restrictions on online streaming.

DStv, which is owned by MultiChoice, released a statement on Wednesday that it would introduce measures to limit concurrent streaming on March 22.

“We are proud that all our customers can enjoy streaming their favourite DStv channels, shows and movies anywhere, anytime on our world-class platforms,” said the broadcaster. “However, password sharing and piracy remain a challenge for streaming providers globally.

“From 22 March 2022, customers will be limited to streaming DStv on one device at a time. They will still be able to watch previously downloaded content on a second device.”

The broadcaster said Showmax customers will not be impacted, stating that the changes will only apply when streaming DStv.

Soon after the announcement, social media went ablaze with customers threatening to cancel their accounts.

“I’ve had @dstv since 2004, I’m going to cancel my subscription because you are only allowing one device to stream at a time. I don’t care what inconvenience I have to face to watch SA sport. Your monopoly won’t last much longer,” – @AlisterSouth said.

“I have never seen a company actively strive to lose its customers as much as possible as DStv has,” – @Krashnanas shared.

“South Africans need to be serious about boycotting DStv,” – @SneMzilikazi added.

“#DStv limiting the number of streaming devices from 4 to 1 from 22nd March. Driven by greed as a result of losing subscribers. Well, that’s the end of my DStv subscription. DStv content quality is poor and other streaming services already available at a fraction of the cost,” – @shun_pillay commented.

