Open Mic claims ‘Jerusalema’ is indeed Master KG’s

In response to claims that Jerusalema is not Master KG’s song, Open Mic Productions has come forward disproving allegations by Biblos and Charmza the DJ.

The duo are taking Master KG to the Pretoria High Court to claim that they are the rightful owners of the hit song and are demanding that the artist release the ownership back to them.

In a statement released by Open Mic on Tuesday, they claimed that the legal representatives of the duo, Adams and Adams Attorneys, are misleading the public on the matter.

They also described the claims by the two plaintiffs to be “without merit, defamatory and vexatious”.

“It is regrettable and unfortunate that factually misleading statements were made by the attorney who was interviewed concerning this matter which is pending before the courts, and which in the fullness of time, the court will hear evidence in relation to. It is inappropriate to pass allegations as facts – allegations which are not yet tested in court.

“The appropriate thing to do is wait until such time that Biblos and DJ Charmza take the stand to speak to their case and Open Mic will have an opportunity to disprove the claims made by them,” reads the statement in part.

Open Mic explained that they were ready to see the two music stars in court and equally share their minds inside the court of law.

They said they were interested in black excellence and professionalism.

