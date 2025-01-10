Operation Dudula wants undocumented kids not to access schools

Operation Dudula has vowed to overlook late school registrations, declaring intention to ensure that South African children are prioritised when schools reopen on January 13.

The organisation announced plans to deploy members to schools across the country on the first day of the academic calendar.

Their stated goal is to assist South African parents in securing places for their children in local schools. They also plan to ensure the children are prioritised over undocumented foreign nationals.

Government policies ‘favour undocumented immigrants’

Che Serobedi, Operation Dudula national deputy organiser, argued that the government’s policies, which he says allow children of undocumented immigrants to enrol in public schools, undermine the rights of South African citizens.

He claims this is an attempt by the government to legalise undocumented immigrants through “back doors”.

“We will not allow undocumented immigrants to be legalised at our expense,” said Serobedi.

Serobedi said the right to education, enshrined in the Constitution, should be reserved exclusively for South African citizens. He believes it is unfair for local parents to face strict documentation requirements while undocumented immigrants can access the same service.

“The Bill of Rights also states the children have the right to learn in their own language. Now we have not yet afforded South African children that privilege. On top of the are budget cuts, we want to allow illegal, undocumented foreign nationals,” said Serobedi.

Budget cuts

Serobedi also criticised the government for budget cuts. He claimed the influx of undocumented foreign nationals adds further strain to the education system.

He believes that the ANC should use its majority in the coalition. The coalition he refers to is the Government of National Unity (GNU). He wants the ANC to use it to implement resolutions to the issue. The ruling party must use it to resolve the issue of foreigners securing space before local citizens in South Africa, he said.

