Africa’s demographic dividend will not materialise and translate into prosperity simply because its young population is growing.

It will do so when young people can turn their ideas into businesses, their skills into decent work and their initiative into lasting livelihoods. That is not a responsibility they should carry alone.

Play advert

Governments, banks and businesses must help create the conditions in which ambition becomes opportunity.

Advertisement

One Young World Summit

The One Young World Summit in Cape Town brought that responsibility into sharp focus.

Over four days, young leaders built connections across borders, strengthened ideas through different perspectives and formed a community capable of outlasting the event. The opening ceremony’s theme, Ubuntu (I am, because we are), offered more than a statement of belonging. It challenged us to turn that belonging into lasting collective action across the globe.

Yet, the most important measure of the gathering will not be the prominence of its speakers or the strength of its conversations. It will be what those connections make possible after delegates return to Lagos, Nairobi, Lima, Tokyo and beyond.

What delegates encountered in Cape Town was a continent’s palpable positive energy expressed through young people ready to shape the future: founders building for their communities and tackling problems the rest of the world has not noticed.

Their ideas point to Africa’s opportunity. The unemployment that persists alongside that initiative reminds us of the huge task that lies ahead.

When One Young World came to Johannesburg in 2013, youth unemployment confronted us with a question that remains relevant 13 years later: “Is it our job to find the solutions?”

The answer is yes.

Support, not just encouragement

But accepting that responsibility means recognising that young people’s determination needs practical support, not simply encouragement.

South Africa is marking 50 years since the Soweto uprising, a reminder of young people who refused to wait for change. They catalysed change.

Opportunity in action

Today’s young entrepreneurs bring that determination to unemployment. Their work shows how a response to a need can become an opportunity for others.

In Kenya, Elizabeth Mwangi, a One Young World ambassador, founded Gwiji. Using

AI, Gwiji has connected more than 5 000 woman domestic workers via their smart-

phones with well-paying jobs offered by vetted clients in their communities.

In Scotland, Josh Littlejohn was 25 when he co-founded Social Bite in 2012. An Edinburgh coffee shop grew into a social enterprise offering work and support to people who had experienced homelessness.

Social Bite reports that its Jobs First programme has helped more than 120 people into lasting employment.

Neither founder solved unemployment alone. Young people bring ideas and initiative; governments, banks and businesses must help turn them into lasting livelihoods. The responsibility is shared.

Celebrating entrepreneurship without backing the conditions that sustain it would leave that responsibility unfulfilled.

Personal growth and continent’s growth are one

The Institute for Security Studies projects that Africa’s labour force will nearly double between 2023 and 2043. A demographic dividend, however, is not automatic. It takes education, investment and decent jobs.

With around 1.6 billion people on the continent, Africa is working towards a connected market through the African Continental Free Trade Area. Growth needs investment and good policy. But it becomes real when someone gets an opportunity and takes it: a person ready to learn, a founder ready to build or an employer willing to give someone a first chance.

Personal growth and the continent’s growth are not separate stories. They are the same. Nor must someone live in Africa to help shape its future. There is a place in its growth for partners, founders, investors, collaborators and friends wherever they are based.

The invitation is not to watch Africa’s future unfold, but to help build it.

At the closing ceremony, delegates were invited to write a promise on a ribbon and tie it to a shared ribbon ball.

The value of the gesture lies in making the commitment specific: a skill to develop, a solution to advance, a partnership to build or an opportunity to create.

As the baton passes to Tokyo for next year’s Summit, the question is whose future each of us will help change. Ubuntu tells us that our futures are connected. “Grow Forth” asks us to act on that connection. Finding solutions was our responsibility 13 years ago; it remains our responsibility beyond Cape Town.

The summit should be remembered for what was said and what it set in motion. Let us arrive in Tokyo not only with promises but with progress.

• Fuzile is the Standard Bank chief executive of Africa Regions and Offshore