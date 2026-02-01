Finally. A spine. A pulse. Dirco has remembered that sovereignty is not a decorative item but something you defend.

We have long hosted diplomats who behave like social-media influencers with immunity badges – chirping insults and skipping protocol. This time, Pretoria did not express “grave concern”.

It issued directions to the airport. Persona non grata, or if you prefer “pack your bags”.

The Israeli chargé d’affaires, Ariel Seidman, presided over an embassy that publicly insulted South Africa’s president and ignored basic diplomatic courtesy.

Dirco acted like adults, reminding the world that South Africa is not a comment section.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content